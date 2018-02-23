FOOD & DRINK

'Your Pie Brier Creek' Brings Panini and Pizza To Raleigh

Photo: Jennifer B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score salad and pizza has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Your Pie Brier Creek, the fresh arrival is located at 4233 Corners Pkwy.

This is the first North Carolina locale for the fast-casual eatery, which specializes in customizable pizzas, salads, panini sandwiches and more. The pizzeria has other outposts throughout the country as well.

The menu features a variety of signature pizzas like the "Nat" with basil pesto, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and chicken and the "Lineage" with pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions and mushrooms.

For panini, there's "Nonno's Italian" with ham, salami, pepperoni and veggies and a pesto turkey with provolone and spinach. And for salads, expect to see offerings like a Caesar, caprese or Greek salad.

All of the pies, sandwiches and salads can be customized as well.

Rounding things out is a selection of gelato and dairy-free sorbet. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Your Pie Brier Creek has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Raymond H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 19th, said: "This is a great place. Food is good. Good choices: pizza, panini and salads. More important: gelato for the finale to a good meal. Staff was quick and friendly. Plenty of parking."

Yelper Jennifer B. added: "I was so excited to try this new restaurant in Brier Creek. Pizza, salad or panini."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Your Pie Brier Creek is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's popular Szechuan sauce is back again
Krispy Kreme introduces new Hershey's Gold Doughnut
Lucky Charms reveals new unicorn marshmallow
OMG: This two-tier 'cake' is full of comfort food
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man injured after car crashes in Raleigh church, flips over
Man found stabbed outside Durham Police Headquarters
Police: 72-year-old woman fatally shot during domestic dispute
Little Caesars closures across Triangle leave workers stunned
Blue Cross' $50M donation excites charities, upsets some customers
Current Triangle traffic
BB&T outage leaves many customers without access to accounts, cash
Twin brothers arrested on child porn charges a week apart
Show More
Dog seller took women's money, but delivered no puppies
Armed sheriff's deputy who did 'nothing' during Florida school shooting resigns
Jury finds Raleigh homeowner guilty in killing of 20-year-old
I-Team: Controversial Cary gas station awaits imminent green light
K-9 unit dedicated to finding guns sniff schools daily
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos