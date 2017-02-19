Zima, 1990s-era clear malt beverage, to return, reports say

CHICAGO --Zima, the clear malt beverage that has was popular in the 1990s, could be making a comeback, according to multiple reports.
Chicago-based MillerCoors confirmed the relaunch to the Chicago Tribune and Crain's Chicago Business. The beverage was discontinued in 2008 due to slumping sales.
The company has submitted "new label" paperwork with the Food & Drug Administration, a source confirmed to ABC7 in Chicago.
Beer Street Journal first reported that distributors have started to see Zima in their portfolio.
Zima is expected to be back on retailers' shelves sometime this year, though timing wasn't immediately clear, Crains reported.
