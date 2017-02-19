FOOD & DRINK

Zima, 1990s-era clear malt beverage, to return, reports say

(YouTube)

CHICAGO --
Zima, the clear malt beverage that has was popular in the 1990s, could be making a comeback, according to multiple reports.

Chicago-based MillerCoors confirmed the relaunch to the Chicago Tribune and Crain's Chicago Business. The beverage was discontinued in 2008 due to slumping sales.

The company has submitted "new label" paperwork with the Food & Drug Administration, a source confirmed to ABC7 in Chicago.

Beer Street Journal first reported that distributors have started to see Zima in their portfolio.

Zima is expected to be back on retailers' shelves sometime this year, though timing wasn't immediately clear, Crains reported.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
5 things every wine lover needs
Serve these nominee-themed dishes at your Oscars party!
Toast to the Triangle
Valentine's Day deals and freebies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Orange Co. deputies shoot, kill home invasion suspect
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
1 dead after train and SUV collide in Fayetteville
Man, 25, dies in 80-foot fall from NC waterfall
Swedes ridicule Trump's suggestion of major incident
Man who crashed into Fayetteville house was shot
Toughening penalties if pets are harmed during crimes
Show More
Gov. Cooper offers reward in 73-year-old's shooting
Top Democrat says Trump's calling media 'the enemy' is something 'you hear tin-pot dictators say'
Blind cleric jailed for life dies in Butner prison
No. 10 Tar Heels roll past No. 14 Cavaliers 65-41
1 dead after shooting outside Greensboro mall
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos