EMBEZZLEMENT

Former Carrabba's employee arrested for embezzling over $14,000

Jermaine Aaron McDaniel

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake County police arrested Jermaine Aaron McDaniel, 38, of Miami Beach, on Monday for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the Carrabba's Italian Grill on Haddon Hall Road in Apex.

The arrest warrant states that McDaniel "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did embezzle and knowingly misapply and convert to his own use $14,048.52 belonging to Carrabba's."

According to the warrant, the offenses occurred from Sept. 1, 2015 until Aug. 30, 2016 while McDaniel was an employee of the restaurant.

McDaniel was booked into the Wake County Jail under a secured bond of $10,000.
