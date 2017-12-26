Former Durham County DA loses bid to regain law license

Former Durham County District Attorney Tracey Cline lost a bid to regain her law license after she failed to show up to a hearing in December.In 2015, Cline's license was suspended for five years after she publically feuded with a judge and accused him of corruption in court filings.While her suspension was ordered for five years, she was able to apply to have it lifted after two years, if she met certain conditions.In August, Cline filed a motion to reinstate her license, but officials said she didn't meet the required conditions, such as certifying how long she hadn't practiced law, maintaining communications with the organization, and paying outstanding fees and costs related to her previous disciplinary hearing.The court said it sent Cline a notice of the hearing scheduled for Dec. 20, which came back as undeliverable.Court documents show she was later contacted by email but then failed to attend the hearing after the panel delayed its start by 35 minutes.Cline was removed from office in 2012 following a special hearing before Superior Court Judge Robert Hobgood.The hearing came after Cline publicly feuded with Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson for months and accused him of bias against her in cases. In court filings, she went so far as to call the judge dishonest and corrupt. She asked that he be barred from hearing criminal cases in Durham County in a complaint to the Judicial Standards Commission.