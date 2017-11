Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a former Fort Bragg lieutenant colonel who they consider potentially "armed and dangerous."Anna Heres was recently separated from the military against her will, and allegedly expressed homicidal intentions.Authorities say she is barred from Fort Bragg, but may still try to get on post.She may be driving a silver BMW with New York license plate FZK 5156.Anyone who sees her should call 911 right away.