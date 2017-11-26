Former 'Glee' star arrested on domestic battery charges in West Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

A former Glee star was arrested on domestic battery charges.

CHESAPEAKE, West Virginia --
An actress on the former hit show "Glee" has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday that 30-year-old Naya Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake.

A sheriff's office statement says Ryan Keith Dorsey told a deputy that Rivera struck him in the head and face. The statement says Dorsey had minor injuries and showed deputies a video that supported his account of the incident. Media cited a criminal complaint that says the incident happened while they were walking with their child.

The sheriff said Rivera was released after being arraigned.

She is known for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee." Dorsey is also an actor and has appeared on shows including "Pitch" and "Nashville."

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
domestic violencearrest
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police investigate shooting at Raleigh nightclub
Authorities identify body found in Lake Johnson
Police: Man seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Refugees thank adoptive North Dakota city by feeding hungry
Women get chance to 'one-up' the men in mixed infantry units
5 African-American churches vandalized in New Jersey
FBI didn't tell US targets as Russian hackers hunted emails
Survivors recall attack on mosque in Egypt's Sinai, 305 dead
Show More
Funeral held for US border agent whose death not explained
Crash shuts down part of I-40
Woman accidentally shot in Apex, say police
SUV crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina
Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media
More News
Top Video
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
Christmas-tree farming is a year-round job
Armstrong: 5 biggest NC State-UNC football moments
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
More Video