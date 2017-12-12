Samantha Holvey, Miss North Carolina USA 2006, is back in the spotlight renewing calls for President Donald Trump to be investigated for sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.In 2006, Holvey and the other Miss USA contestants were invited to the Trump Tower to meet with then-pageant owner Donald Trump.Holvey said Trump gazed at her 20-year-old body with little eye contact."I just felt like such a piece of meat," she said.As of Tuesday, Holvey is one of 19 women accusing Trump of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.A claim she first exposed just before the 2016 presidential election."I felt very dirty, very creepy," Holvey said in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon in 2016. "It's kind of like when you're in a bar and a creepy guy is checking you out."On the final night of the 2006 pageant, Holvey said she saw Trump walk into the dressing room where contestants were naked.The White House has denied all sexual misconduct allegations against the president.In an April 2005 interview with radio host Howard Stern, Trump said this:"I'll go backstage before a show and everyone's getting dressed and ready. I'm allowed to go in because I'm the owner of the pageant and therefore I'm inspecting it. You know they are standing there with no clothes. 'Is everybody ok?' And you see these incredible looking women, so I sort of get away with things like that. "The White House said voters settled the discussion when they picked Trump as president.For Holvey, it'll never be settled until Congress investigates."I just wanted to be a good role model. So... for then to get to the Miss USA Pageant and realize that this man would be my boss. I no longer wanted the job."Several female members of Congress are demanding an investigation into the allegations.ABC11 reached out to NC GOP for comment on Holvey's claims but no one responded.