Fort Bragg fixes water main break, lifts boil advisory

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --On Saturday, Fort Bragg lifted a boil advisory that was put in place after a water main break that occurred early Friday morning.
#FortBragg is no longer under a water restriction. The boil water advisory has been lifted. Thank you to our DPW team and their partners!— Fort Bragg (@FtBraggNC) August 12, 2017
Fort Bragg officials released all non-essential personnel after the break. Once it was repaired, they flushed and sampled the lines for 24 hours.
Officials tell ABC11 a 36-inch PWC pipe ruptured near the old water treatment plant.
The water main break forced several shutdowns on post, including all Child Development Centers.
