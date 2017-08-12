Fort Bragg fixes water main break, lifts boil advisory

#FortBragg is no longer under a water restriction. The boil water advisory has been lifted. Thank you to our DPW team and their partners! — Fort Bragg (@FtBraggNC) August 12, 2017

On Saturday, Fort Bragg lifted a boil advisory that was put in place after a water main break that occurred early Friday morning.Fort Bragg officials released all non-essential personnel after the break. Once it was repaired, they flushed and sampled the lines for 24 hours.Officials tell ABC11 a 36-inch PWC pipe ruptured near the old water treatment plant.The water main break forced several shutdowns on post, including all Child Development Centers.