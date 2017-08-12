Fort Bragg fixes water main break, lifts boil advisory

Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Saturday, Fort Bragg lifted a boil advisory that was put in place after a water main break that occurred early Friday morning.



Fort Bragg officials released all non-essential personnel after the break. Once it was repaired, they flushed and sampled the lines for 24 hours.

Officials tell ABC11 a 36-inch PWC pipe ruptured near the old water treatment plant.

The water main break forced several shutdowns on post, including all Child Development Centers.

