Fort Bragg officials looking for National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns

Fort Bragg law enforcement officials are looking for a man accused of trying to steal government weapons.Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Reese Bray tried to take two M4 rifles.He was in town with the North Carolina National Guard for their annual training.Bray was last seen on the western end of Fort Bragg near the intersection of King Road and Connecticut Road.He is believed to be heading to Greensboro, his hometown.According to officials, Bray has a criminal history.If you see Bray, you are asked to call 911.