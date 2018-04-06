Fort Bragg soldier, 13 others injured after unlicensed 17-year-old driver collides with car, troopers say

EMBED </>More Videos

Fourteen people, including a Fort Bragg soldier, were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle wreck involving two GMC Envoys. (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fourteen people, including a Fort Bragg soldier, were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle wreck involving two GMC Envoys.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 10:30 Thursday night on Camden Road at Rockfish Road.

Troopers said an unlicensed 17-year-old female was headed west on Camden when she ran a red light, crashing into the other car driven by Fort Bragg soldier, 32-year-old Kendall Ray.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Ray, his wife, and 12 others were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old was charged with driving without a license and running a red light.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashfayetteville newscumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Ohio man arrested for attacking woman with pizza
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
'It could've easily been us:' Raleigh student plans more activism
Apex Publix employee gets police award for turning in cash
Current Triangle traffic
Armed robbery victim speaks: 'My brother...half his face was deformed'
I-Team: Investigators return to Raleigh's Blue Ridge Surgery Center
Wilson County pair sentenced for sex trafficking of minor
Show More
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Durham
Bladen County wildfire scorches more than 500 acres
Marine from Pinehurst among 4 dead in California helicopter crash
Two local young actresses cast as Lulu in musical 'Waitress'
8 arrests in major prescription opiate operation bust
More News