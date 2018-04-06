CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Fourteen people, including a Fort Bragg soldier, were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle wreck involving two GMC Envoys.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 10:30 Thursday night on Camden Road at Rockfish Road.
Troopers said an unlicensed 17-year-old female was headed west on Camden when she ran a red light, crashing into the other car driven by Fort Bragg soldier, 32-year-old Kendal Ray.
Ray, his wife, and 12 others were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 17-year-old was charged with driving without a license and running a red light.