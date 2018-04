A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Sunday on several charges, including solicitation of prostitution and felony sexual offense by force.Alejandro Cabrejos, 38, is also charged with assault by pointing a gun, sexual battery and kidnapping.According to the arrest report, Cabrejos was arrested in the area of Santa Fe Drive and All American Freeway.He is being held on $625,000 bond.The circumstances around the arrest have not been released.