FOUND: Raleigh police have located 12-year-old girl

12-year-old Hplan Rmah went missing Tuesday morning. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have located 12-year-old Hplan Rmah.

Police confirmed she had been found and is OK.



She went missing Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. when she was supposed to be leaving for school.

Her stepfather said she had missed 11 days of school in the last month, so she may have skipped school but they were still worried about her.
