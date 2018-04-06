Four charged with murder in connection to 2017 homicide at Motel 6 in Fayetteville

Top left: Adam Bradley Scott Golden, top right: Yasheika Zikyra West, bottom left: Iona Deja Shameka Thomas, bottom right: Elvin Freeman Morrison

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Four people are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man at a Motel 6 in Fayetteville last year.

Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr. was shot and killed at the Motel 6 on Cedar Creek Road on Jan. 19, 2017.

Police have charged four people with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Adam Bradley Scott Golden, 23, is currently incarcerated at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City for unrelated charges.

The family of Calvin Blackshire Jr. made a public plea alongside Fayetteville police officers Thursday.

RELATED: Fayetteville man's dying moments streamed on Facebook, victim's family seek answers

Police are still looking for 21-year-old Elvin Freeman Morrison of Hope Mills, 19-year-old Iona Deja Shameka Thomas and 18-year-old Yasheika Zikyra West.

Detectives are encouraging family and friends of West, Morrison and Thomas to have them turn themselves in.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
