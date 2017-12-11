The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a missing child alert for four brothers who may be headed to North Carolina.The boys were last seen on Friday in Arab, Alabama, according toThe Alabama ABC TV station reports that police said officials with the Blount Country Department of Human Resources had placed 1-year-old Corbin Simmons, 5-year-old Nicolas Simmons, 4-year-old Alexander Simmons, and 11-year-old Ian Simmons with their grandmother after removing the children from their parents' home.According to reports, 29-year-old Carissa Rennee Cummings and 39-year-old Marcus Eugene Simmons are accused of taking the four boys from their grandmother's home around midnight on Friday without the grandmother's knowledge.Cummings is described as a white woman with brown hair, standing 5' 2" tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. Simmons is described as a white man who is about 5' 4" tall and weighs about 119 pounds.Police said the pair didn't forcefully enter the house and most likely had a key. Authorities also said they believe the family is traveling to North Carolina or Georgia.Corbin Simmons is described as standing about 2' tall and weighing around 25 pounds.Nicolas Simmons is described as standing about 3' 1" tall and weighing around 35 pounds.Alexander Simmons is described as standing about 2' 6" tall and weighs around 30 poundsIan Simmons is about 4' 5" tall and weighs around 86 pounds.Ian's photo is the only picture ALEA has released at this time.Anyone that has any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Arab Police Department at (256) 586-8124.