Fourth prison worker dies from injuries in Pasquotank Prison attack

Geoffrey Howe (NC DPS)

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Geoffrey Howe, a maintenance mechanic for the former Correction Enterprises sewing plant at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, died Thursday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries suffered during a failed inmate escape attempt on October 12.

"Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the Howe family," said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. "This tragedy has horribly impacted the lives of four families., as well as co-workers and friends."

Howe is the fourth person to pass away from injuries suffered in that incident.

Correctional officers Justin Smith and Wendy Shannan, as well as Correction Enterprises Sewing Plant Manager Veronica Darden, died from injuries from the incident.

Howe, 31, worked in Correction Enterprises' sewing plant at Pasquotank CI. He celebrated his one-year anniversary with the Department of Public Safety in August.

The prison continues to be on lockdown. Members of the Prison Emergency Response Team from other state prison facilities continue to assist the local prison staff.

Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Pasquotank Correctional Institution currently houses approximately 676 male inmates in close, medium and minimum custody.
