Friends await answers after teen found dead in Falls Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Angela Devine, a friend of Annalisa Schulze, called the victim a kind, sweet person.

By
WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Several Wake County deputies were seen collecting evidence and placing it in a bag Wednesday afternoon at Falls Lake, not far from where a 19-year-old college student was found floating in the water a day earlier.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Annalisa Schulze, of Wake Forest, was discovered in the lake off Choplin Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wake County deputies ID woman found dead in Falls Lake

According to a 911 call, alcohol bottles were found near her body.



Authorities are not saying how she died and are awaiting autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner's Office.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison told ABC11 that Schulze was wearing a tank top and shorts when her body was found, and that she had a cut on her leg. Harrison said investigators aren't sure whether that happened at Falls Lake or earlier, and are waiting for the Medical Examiner's report.

One of her childhood friends told ABC11 that Schulze graduated from Wakefield High School and was home for the summer from East Carolina University.

Annalisa Schulze



"I just can't believe something like this would happen. It was way too soon," said Angela Devine, who has known Schulze since sixth grade. "She was the kindest, sweetest person that I know. I couldn't imagine anyone would want to hurt her, but you never know I guess."

Devine showed ABC11 a picture Schulze uploaded on Snapchat. The teen posted a picture of a dozen roses and with the caption "I'm a lucky girl." Several hours later, Schulze's body was discovered.

"It's just really hard. I'm kind of in that denial phase that she's just going to text me back," Devine said. "I've been texting her, expecting her to text me back to let me know she's OK. But I guess she's in a better place if she was suffering."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drowningwake county newshomicide investigationcollege studentteenagerbody founddead bodyWake ForestWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Deputies ID woman found in lake, investigating as homicide
Top Stories
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras back on US soil
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
Bond lowered for suspect in case of missing man Cole Thomas
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
Goldsboro police ID bank robbers
Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Show More
Woman rescued from Fayetteville zip line
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
Two suspects sought in attempted bank robbery in Durham
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
Family says hospital sent them dead daughter's bloody clothes
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, August 9, 2017
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
More Video