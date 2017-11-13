Friends, employees remember slain Fayetteville nightclub owner

Friends and family are remembering 40-year-old Akash R. Talati, a Fayetteville business owner who was killed during a shooting at Diamondz nightclub. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Family and friends are remembering the man who was shot to death at his Fayetteville nightclub.

The shooting happened at the Diamondz Gentlemen's Club located in the 2800 block of Bragg Boulevard around 1:51 Saturday morning.

Authorities said five people were shot, including the owner, 40-year-old Akash. R. Talati, who died.

Talati also owned the Knight's Inn on Bragg Boulevard where his employees said they're still in shock.

"All of us, it hit us really hard because he's not just a boss, he's like family and treated us real good," said maintenance engineer, Michael Wilson.

Warrants have been secured for Markeese Dewitt, 23, for the attempted murder of the four surviving victims, according to a tweet by the Fayetteville Police Department.

READ MORE: Man charged in Fayetteville nightclub shooting

Police are still working to figure out who fired the deadly shot that killed Talati.

They said armed security guards also engaged the suspect during the shooting.

Dewitt was reportedly thrown out of the club which caused him to shoot.

One victim remains in the hospital in serious condition, another person is in fair condition, and two others were released.

Police plan to arrest Dewitt once he's released from the hospital.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

