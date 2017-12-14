Frustrations mount at GenX meeting in Cumberland County

Water woes remain in the Grays Creek community as the third public information meeting ends. Frustration amongst residents rose Thursday night as some walk away with what they call few answers to their questions."Will we see the Chemours plant be charged criminally for their illegal dischargement of wastewater into the Cape Fear," said Jeremy Locklear who is a resident living in the Grays Creek community.Many lined the auditorium of Grays Creek High School's auditorium. Some stood before the panel of experts in the hot seat, firing questions their way."Unfortunately, we can't speak more to where criminal investigations stand but they are definitely ongoing," said one state expert.Some in the audience who attended the meeting told ABC11 off camera the water has an unbearable stench that's hard to stomach.Others were more concerned about if the chemical is a cancer-causing agent."If your well tested positive, it doesn't matter what the level is, you should be receiving bottled water by Chemour," said Randall Bishop who is ann Eastover resident.Bishop expressed feeling like he walked away with more unanswered questions than anything."That's a great question and it's one we're trying to figure out. There's still an ongoing investigation. We're doing an analysis. Chemours is doing an analysis of private wells in the area," said Julie Woosley with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.The hour and a half meeting filled with presentations from experts with the Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies.It was said by several officials throughout the night that finding a solution to the GenX water woes are a top priority.Still, some residents like Bishop still aren't convinced."I think they are trying to portray they have confidence in the system. They want us to have confidence in them. Right now, we don't. It's obvious," said Bishop.