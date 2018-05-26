Fuquay-Varina High School gets first title in girls soccer

EMBED </>More Videos

On Saturday at Dail Soccer Field in Raleigh, the Bengals of Fuquay-Varina won their first girls soccer state championship. (WTVD)

By
On Saturday at Dail Soccer Field in Raleigh, the Bengals of Fuquay-Varina won their first girls soccer state championship.


Fuquay-Varina defeated Myers Park 1-0 in the girls 4A state title game.

The lone goal came in the second half from Katelyn Laux.



Amaya Gill was named the most valuable player for the Bengals.


"It's amazing," said senior goalie Kristen Davis. "We have practiced for so many days and I'm so excited for the girls. It's been since 1999 since we even got this far and we definitely made history here. I'm so proud of us."

"It means so much to me," Gill said. "I'm so happy that we got it and I'm so proud of everybody on the team. It means a lot."

"It's the best feeling ever," said Laux. "It hasn't exactly sunk in yet but it's amazing. I just got chills all over me."
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Car rams into Raleigh home
No direct impact expected for NC from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto
Feds admit they lost track of 1,475 migrant children
Hundreds mourn deacon who was killed after church bus hit SUV
Trump shakes more than 1,000 graduates' hands at Naval Academy
Kneeling NFL players 'shouldn't be in the country,' Trump says
Police: Teen charged with murder in drug deal shooting
Atlanta doctor captured dancing and singing during surgery faces lawsuits
Show More
Apollo Moonwalker and artist Alan Bean dies at 86
'Incredibly courageous:' Chapel Hill FD credits 2 residents with saving girl in pool
Driver found with gunshot wound in back after crash in Durham
This wolf-like creature from Montana might be a wolf-dog hybrid
Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto heads North
More News