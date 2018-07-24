Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --A Fuquay-Varina man has been charged with secret peeping after police said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman's bedrooms to spy on her.
Police said Brian Fisher was spying on the 27-year-old woman between April 1 and June 29.
The arrest warrant noted that Fisher installed the "hidden cameras for the purpose of arousing sexual desire."
The warrant also listed the hidden camera as a "mini HD spy 1080p WiFi remote view motion detection charging phone home security."
The camera is similar to a MIIGA camera.
Right now, police said they are only aware of one victim, and they are not revealing the connection between Fisher and the victim.
Police are urging any other possible victims to contact police.