Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of installing camera in the bedroom of Fuquay-Varina woman (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fuquay-Varina man has been charged with secret peeping after police said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman's bedrooms to spy on her.

Police said Brian Fisher was spying on the 27-year-old woman between April 1 and June 29.

The arrest warrant noted that Fisher installed the "hidden cameras for the purpose of arousing sexual desire."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The warrant also listed the hidden camera as a "mini HD spy 1080p WiFi remote view motion detection charging phone home security."

The camera is similar to a MIIGA camera.

Right now, police said they are only aware of one victim, and they are not revealing the connection between Fisher and the victim.

Police are urging any other possible victims to contact police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hidden cameraarrestFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News