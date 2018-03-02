A Fuquay-Varina man has been charged in an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.Dominic Aden Hill, 23, of the 1900 block of Stroll Circle, was arrested Friday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a Minor related to receiving, distributing and exchanging material depicting minors engaged in sexual activity between the dates of July 1, 2017 and Feb. 16, 2018.Investigators with Fuquay-Varina Police working with the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at Hill's home on February 16 as part of an ongoing child pornography/sexual exploitation of minors investigation.After reviewing the evidence, the move was made to arrest Hill.He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.