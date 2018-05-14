Fuquay-Varina police investigate homicide, suspect in custody

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --Fuquay-Varina police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning at the 700 block of East Broad Street.
A homicide investigation’s underway in @TownofFV, where #FuquayVarina police found a man’s body at 727 Broad Street. Call came at about 2 a.m. Suspect’s in custody, police say there’s no danger to the public. Victim’s not named by officers yet. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vwXUkh427T— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) May 14, 2018
Around 2 a.m. police received a "suspicious person" call.
Once they arrived officers found a man dead.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.