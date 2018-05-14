Fuquay-Varina police investigate homicide, suspect in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Fuquay-Varina police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning. (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
Fuquay-Varina police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning at the 700 block of East Broad Street.



Around 2 a.m. police received a "suspicious person" call.

Once they arrived officers found a man dead.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationhomicideFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
Father, son charged in fatal Henderson shooting
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
All five children who were in NC apartment that caught fire have died
Knife attack leaves trail of blood on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Budget airline Spirit says it's going all in on WiFi
Sanford Army Chaplain fights for husband, who is facing deportation to Honduras
Show More
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano forces new evacuations
Gaza officials: Israeli fire kills 37 at border
Raleigh native Webb Simpson cruises to victory at The Players Championship
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
More News