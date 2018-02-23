Fuquay-Varina police respond to shooting call at Walmart

Fuquay-Varina police car (WTVD Photo/Aaron Asselin)

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
Fuquay-Varina Police are investigating a report of shots fired Friday in the parking lot of Walmart at 1051 E. Broad St.

It happened about 4:25 p.m. Police said a man approached a black Ford F150 occupied by two people, engaged in a confrontation and shot several times into the vehicle.

Police said the suspect then ran off and left in a white passenger four-door vehicle, possibly a Jetta or an Acura, with a possible tag with the letters "EMB."

The Ford pickup also drove away. Police said they later found the possible male and female victims at WakeMed Apex. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The suspect was described as a black man with a medium complexion, a short afro hairstyle, with a thin build (about 140 pounds) and wearing a red short sleeve shirt, white pants, and white tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact FVPD at (919) 552-3191.
