GALLERY: Five decades of Charles Manson mug shots and photos

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Charles Manson is photographed with Star, June 13, 2010. (Manson Direct&#47;Polaris)</span></div>
Load Comments
Top Stories
Raleigh woman homeless after paying contractor $90K
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
Mom speaks out about man accused of molesting her child
NC Senate leader pens op-ed on Charlottesville aftermath
Duke Chapel's General Robert E. Lee statue vandalized
13 dead, more than 50 hurt in Barcelona terror attack
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
2 charged after body found in Harnett County backyard
Show More
8 now charged in destruction of Confederate statue
Wake County Manager Jim Hartmann stepping down in October
Stonewall Jackson descendants call for statue's removal
UNC's hearing with NCAA concludes
2 families, 2 missing daughters, 2 sets of remains, both fighting for closure
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos