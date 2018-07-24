CRIME

Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police are searching for a gang of women who bolted from a Lululemon store after stealing more than 100 pairs of yoga pants worth $10,000. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
Fresno Police are searching for a gang of women who bolted from the Lululemon store at Fig Garden Village in Northwest Fresno after stealing more than a hundred pairs of yoga pants on Sunday.

Police say the thefts cost the store about $10,000 and that these women have likely hit up other chains in California.

Lululemon, with its chic athletic-wear and high-end price tags, isn't a place you'd expect to find trouble. It's why yoga instructor Christine Brown said she was startled when three women with other intentions waltzed through the front door.

For me, I was just shocked, and I froze," said Brown, who had finished teaching a class inside the store earlier that morning. "I didn't know what to do. I didn't know if there was anything I could do."

Brown says the women were calm. They didn't speak. They didn't fight. They walked to the back of the store, scooped as many leggings as they could fit into their bags and then walked out.

"We were all in a daze," she said. "The manager was just trying to keep everything calm, saying it's okay, it's okay."

The leggings are among the most expensive item in the store, averaging about $100 each. The thieves stole 148 pairs, and police believe they could be responsible for more.

"They believe it's related to a crew that has hit Lululemon in the Bay Area," said Lt. Joe Gomez. "They had three photos, African American females. They indicated they had been arrested before."

Officers say the employees and customers did the right thing by letting the thieves go.

They are now trying to get surveillance video from the parking lot, and they know cameras inside the store captured the women's faces.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yogaclothingwomen's clothingrobberyburglaryfresno police departmentFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Pregnant teen, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal 4 Yeti coolers in grab-and-go
Deputies looking for suspect in lemonade stand armed robbery
More crime
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News