Garner man charged after infant daughter overdoses on heroin

EMBED </>More Videos

Albert Gaines Jr. has been jailed since November.

By
GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
A Wake County father is charged with neglect after his 9-month-old daughter died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

Albert Gaines Jr. is facing a charge of negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

It happened the week before Thanksgiving at a Garner apartment complex on Westcroft Drive.

Police say they were called to the apartment where the girl was found unresponsive.

She later died.

The investigation led police to initially charge Gaines with possession of a firearm by a felon and then trafficking in heroin.

Investigators said when the recently completed toxicology report from the child's autopsy showed she died from ingesting the drug mixture, they again charged Gaines.

Garner Police Capt. Joe Binns told ABC11 that the child was in bed with her father while he slept, but he left the drugs unsecured and she ate some.

"It makes you sick to your stomach that a 9-month-old just defenseless you know will never grow up. So we're there and that's what our part is to make sure that we seek some justice for this child," Binns said.

He added that the child's mother, who was not at home at the time, has also been charged with trafficking heroin.

He says the investigation is still underway and more charges could be coming.

After Gaines faced a judge for the first time Monday afternoon, his attorney told reporters that the criminal charges are not his client's primary focus.

"Mr. Gaines is doing everything he can to cope with the loss of his child at this point and we'll look into the case some more but at this point that's his primary concern is the loss of his daughter," attorney James Little told ABC11.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
infant deathsheroinoverdosechild deathchild abusewake county newsGarnerWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Investigation underway after video of sex in Durham high school
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
Deadly crash involving car, tractor-trailer closes US 701 near Four Oaks
Cumberland County teacher charged with assaulting special-needs student
New lights on I-440 can't come soon enough for Raleigh motorists
Have allergies? You're not alone, and it's just getting started
Update: 2 kids abducted by mother are in New York
Illinois police: Teachers gave kids gummy bears with melatonin
Show More
NC man faces 37th child sex charge; bail at $4.6M
Chapel Hill police seek ID of Food Lion robbery suspect
Angier daycare owner charged with embezzlement of state property
Opinion: Dreamers deserve the opportunity to remain here
NC bus driver arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, March 5, 2018
Investigation underway after video of sex in Durham high school
UNC marks 10 years since student's violent death
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
More Video