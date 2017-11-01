A Garner man has been arrested in connection with online sexual solicitation in Alamance County.The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Daniel Oran, 31, went to Alamance County on Tuesday in the belief that he was meeting a teenage girl.Deputies, along with the NC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an undercover online investigation involving social media.Oran, of the 4000 block of NC 42 West in Garner, contacted an undercover detective believing he was contacting a teenage girl.He solicited sexual acts via social media, and then went to Alamance County, about an hour to the west.Deputies said Oran fled the scene when he realized what was happening and escaped - at least for a little while.Oran was found later Tuesday in Johnston County.The Johnston County Sheriff's Office took him into custody and executed a search warrant on his Garner home and his vehicle.Deputies seized numerous electronic devicesOran was charged with felony solicitation of a child by computer for sex acts and appearing on location, and felony dissemination of obscenity.He was given a $500,000 secured bond and had a first court appearance Wednesday.