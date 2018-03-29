WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Garner man wanted in wife's stabbing arrested in Virginia

Frederick Cleveland Hinnant (Garner Police Department)

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Garner accused of stabbing his wife in the chest and assaulting a teenage girl Monday has been arrested in Virginia.

Garner Police said Frederick Hinnant, 52, was found in Chesapeake Virginia. Hinnant was wanted for attempted first-degree murder stemming from the domestic incident Monday in the 200 block of New Rand Road.

Hinnant will be extradited to North Carolina.

Garner PD said Hinnant has a lengthy criminal history and has served prison time for several crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon.

The most recent assault happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

No 911 calls were made because coincidentally, police were already nearby.

In a stroke of luck, during the alleged stabbing, a Garner police services officer was driving down New Rand Road and was flagged down by a hysterical woman.

"He was approached by several females that were screaming, very frantic," said Capt. Joe Binns. "They stopped him and told him that their mother had been stabbed."

The auxiliary officer called for help from sworn officers and paramedics as he went inside to help the victim.

Hinnant's 46-year-old wife, Nicole, was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

During the struggle inside the home, police say it appears a teenager -- a 17-year-old girl -- got in the middle of it and was also injured.
