Garner police ID suspect's car in deadly hit-and-run on US 70

Garner police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner police believe they have identified the suspect's car after a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on US 70 at Vandora Springs Road.



According to a Twitter post, Garner police believe the suspect was driving a light-colored, 2005-2010 Chrysler 300.

The tweet also mentioned that investigators recovered a grille overlay, so the vehicle may still have part of the grille intact.



In addition to the car, police are still searching for the driver who took off.

Police said 62-year-old David Gerard Abowd, of Garner, was struck and killed on Highway 70 at Vandora Springs Road around 12:30 a.m.

"We are confident that the pedestrian was in the roadway and certainly we would not encourage pedestrians to walk in the roadway or be in a roadway at night, particularly in a 45 mph US highway," Lt. Clayton said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Grant Davis at (919) 772-8810.
