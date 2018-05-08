Garner police ID suspect's car in deadly hit-and-run on US 70

Investigators believe the suspect car is a light colored, 2005-2010 Chrysler 300. Investigators recovered a grille overlay, so the vehicle may still have part of the grille intact. The car should have front damage, possible hood/windshield damage, and... https://t.co/pqMP2Arfhu — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) May 8, 2018

Below is a picture of the suspect vehicle’s front grill. It was left at the scene after striking the victim. The suspect vehicle is believed to have heavy front damage and a busted radiator. Garner Police still have not been successful in notifying the victim’s next of kin. pic.twitter.com/KWaYnvLM1J — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) May 7, 2018

Garner police believe they have identified the suspect's car after a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on US 70 at Vandora Springs Road.According to a Twitter post, Garner police believe the suspect was driving a light-colored, 2005-2010 Chrysler 300.The tweet also mentioned that investigators recovered a grille overlay, so the vehicle may still have part of the grille intact.In addition to the car, police are still searching for the driver who took off.Police said 62-year-old David Gerard Abowd, of Garner, was struck and killed on Highway 70 at Vandora Springs Road around 12:30 a.m."We are confident that the pedestrian was in the roadway and certainly we would not encourage pedestrians to walk in the roadway or be in a roadway at night, particularly in a 45 mph US highway," Lt. Clayton said.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Grant Davis at (919) 772-8810.