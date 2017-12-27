Garner Police investigate after two credit unions robbed

Police are investigating after two credit unions were robbed within 15 minutes of each other.

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Garner Police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of two financial institutions Wednesday afternoon.

The first incident happened at the Coastal Federal Credit Union at 1060 Timber Drive E. at 4:43 p.m., police said.

Surveillance image of the Garner credit union robbery suspect.



A second robbery was reported just 14 minutes later at the State Employees Credit Union at 1000 Vandora Springs Road.



There were no injuries.

Garner Police confirmed they think the same man is responsible for both robberies. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the SECU, where he jumped the counter and took money. No money was taken in the first incident.



Police described the suspect as a white man about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, weighing between 150-160 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hat, and sunglasses.

A surveillance image also showed he was wearing a long-sleeved grayish sweatshirt and had on gloves.

He may have gotten away in a small, white compact car, possibly a Nissan.

No weapon was seen in either robbery.
