Garner police investigate deadly hit-and-run on US 70

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on US 70 at Vandora Springs Road.


Police said in a Twitter post that no suspect's vehicle has been identified at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
