Garner police investigate deadly hit-and-run on US 70

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --Garner police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on US 70 at Vandora Springs Road.
Garner Police are investigating a hit and run fatality on US 70 W at Vandora Springs Rd. The male victim’s name will be released once next of kin has been notified. No suspect vehicle information at this time. 911 call came in at 0037. pic.twitter.com/QuDglYMFJF— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) May 7, 2018
Police said in a Twitter post that no suspect's vehicle has been identified at this time.
The victim's name has not been released.
