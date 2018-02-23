Garner police investigating armed robbery at Speedway

Garner police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Speedway Thursday night.According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the store on 1470 US Highway 70.Reports state a white man entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money.Officers said the man then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the resister and left the scene in a gray 2015 Nissan Altima.Police said they have identified the suspect are trying to locate him.No injuries were reported.