1 man dead, 1 remains hospitalized after shooting in Garner

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday that left one dead and one hospitalized.

Residents said they heard as many as eight gunshots.

A 27-year-old man was taken to WakeMed with a gunshot wound, police said. He later died from his injuries. Another man was also shot and taken to WakeMed. He remains in the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Johnson Street, police said.

Some neighbors told ABC11 they heard as many as eight gunshots.

The shooting happened across the street from North Garner Middle School, which had already dismissed students for the day.



Police would not say whether a suspect was in custody, but did say they did not believe there was any immediate danger to the public and were not searching for other suspects.
