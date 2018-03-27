Garner police searching for man in gold jumpsuit who ran off after pursuit

Garner police are searching for a man in a gold jumpsuit who ran off after a pursuit.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police are looking for a man wearing a gold jumpsuit who ran off after a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.


Garner police, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol are searching in the area of Old Stage and Grovemont roads.

Authorities say two Garner police cars were involved in a crash with the suspect car -- a black Acura -- during the pursuit.

One officer was injured.

Police say the search is not related to the Garner stabbing from Monday night, in which a man is still on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife and assaulting a teenager.


The man who took off is described as a black man with long hair, wearing a gold jumpsuit.
