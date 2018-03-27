Garner police searching for man in gold jumpsuit who ran off after pursuit

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --Garner police are looking for a man wearing a gold jumpsuit who ran off after a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
Armed officers canvassing woods and properties after a high speed chase. Lots of police activity near Old Stage and Grovemont Rd. Police say pursuit that ended with person jumping out and running. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/emzRVb8YUK— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 27, 2018
Garner police, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol are searching in the area of Old Stage and Grovemont roads.
Authorities say two Garner police cars were involved in a crash with the suspect car -- a black Acura -- during the pursuit.
One officer was injured.
Police say the search is not related to the Garner stabbing from Monday night, in which a man is still on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife and assaulting a teenager.
Here’s a closer look at the car police were chasing. The driver crashed in a ditche, then took off running. Several armed officers in around now searching for their suspect. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QlYjM0moxk— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 27, 2018
The man who took off is described as a black man with long hair, wearing a gold jumpsuit.