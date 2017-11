Firefighters evacuated an area along Peace Street between N. Blount Street and N. Person Street north of downtown Raleigh Thursday because of a natural gas leak.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed workers using excavation equipment to get at the broken pipe.A drilling rig used to put wire and pipes under pavement was parked nearby, so it appears utility workers hit the gas line.The leak was capped around 3 p.m. and people were allowed to return.