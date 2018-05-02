Georgia Air National Guard official says at least 5 dead in crash of Puerto Rican Air National Guard cargo plane

C-130 aircraft from Air National Guard has crashed near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (Credit: IAFF574 Savannah via Storyful)

SAVANNAH, Ga. --
Georgia Air National Guard official says at least five dead in crash of Puerto Rican Air National Guard cargo plane.

The plane crashed at the intersection of two roads, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

The Air Force said the plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke as an ambulance stands nearby.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected though the crash happened off its property. The airport advised passengers to check with their airline for updated flight information.
