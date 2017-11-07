Georgia police officers shoot, kill gun-waving woman

MARIETTA, Georgia --
Officers shot and killed a 32-year-old woman who waved a gun at them, police in suburban Atlanta said.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon, Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce said.

Officers were dispatched for a report of a "suicidal threat" and found an agitated woman going back and forth from her front door. Pierce said four officers tried unsuccessfully to talk to her. When she came to the door with a handgun, Pierce said she "made an overt action toward the officers and three of the four fired at her."

The woman, whose name was not released, was shot multiple times. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Pierce said.

No one else was injured.

Pierce did not know if the woman actually fired her weapon. He said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

The officers, meanwhile, have been placed on administrative leave per policy, Pierce said.

Their names have not been released.
