German man suspected in 21 poisoning deaths

Branson Kimball
BERLIN (WTVD) --
Police in Germany are investigating the premature deaths of 21 people going back to the year 2000, following the arrest of a man suspected of trying to poison a colleague's sandwich.

Bielefeld police said Wednesday the deaths, which occurred at the company the man worked for, included a "remarkably high number of heart attacks and cancers."

A 56-year-old man was arrested in May after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague's sandwich.

Police said the powder contained lead acetate "in amounts that would have been sufficient to cause serious organ damage."

A search of the suspect's home uncovered further dangerous substances.

Two staff at the company in Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock, south of Bielefeld, are also believed to have fallen ill from heavy metal poisoning.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Raleigh police investigate suspicious package at City Hall
Report: SC woman hit black teen, told him 'he didn't belong' at pool
Pilot killed when plane towing banner gets tangled in trees in Outer Banks
North Carolina police chase leaves pregnant woman dead
Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges
Customers who ate at Charlotte Hardee's should get hep A vaccination
Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Show More
Police: Fayetteville mom tried to poison kids with lighter fluid
Plea possible in Apex machete attack case
Police: Woman said she had stomach punched to kill baby
Boa constrictor found after escaping from Burlington home
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
More News