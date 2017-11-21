Girl, 4, injured when car crashes into Apex home

A 4-year-old was injured Tuesday night when a car crashed into her bedroom at an Apex home.The girl was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, an ABC11 crew at the scene said.The girl was inside the home when the incident happened.It happened in the Holland Crossing neighborhood.A family friend said the car plowed into the little girl's bedroom.She told ABC11 she heard the crash and came out to see what happened but did not see the driver.She said a woman with two daughters lives in the home. The other daughter is 7. She was not injured.