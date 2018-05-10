Girl, 6, dies after fall from window in NJ; may have been jumping on bed

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross reports on the death of a young girl after falling from a third-story window in Newark.

By
NEWARK, New Jersey --
A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries after falling from a third-story window in Newark late Monday.

Authorities say Yoriani Encarnacion fell from the window at the 14th Avenue building just before midnight.

Police were at the scene Tuesday interviewing the girl's grieving mother, and family and friends had been stopping by throughout the day to offer condolences.

Friends say the girl and her mother had only lived in the apartment for a short time and had company over Monday night, and a group of five or six children was playing in another room.

They were reportedly jumping on the bed when the little girl fell out of the window.

She was taken to University Hospital in Newark in critical condition, where she later died.

Newark police are investigating and did not immediately announce any criminal charges.

There was no window guard on the window in question, though there were guards in place on other parts of the building.

The building super admits every unit should have window guards and it's not clear why this window didn't have them.

"She was just telling me what is she gonna do now she lost her baby, that's the only daughter she has, she says she don't know what she's gonna do from now on," deli owner and friend Lissette Jimenez said.

The child's father lives in the Dominican Republic and a cousin said that is where the family plans to lay the young child to rest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child out windowchild deathu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Man injured in Ross Road shooting; Durham police investigating
First look inside The Dillon, the new face of Raleigh's warehouse district
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
Dog swallows pins hidden in food at park in Manhattan
American prisoners freed by North Korea meet with Donald Trump
Second teenager dies from injuries in Henderson crash
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Show More
Durham mayor, Asian-American business owners talk safety
Wake County man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's cats
Immigrant advocacy group has high hopes for new Durham sheriff
Two people in custody after standoff at Extended Stay in Durham
One killed in crash that closed US 64 in Nash County
More News