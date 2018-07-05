Girl reportedly bitten by shark while swimming near Myrtle Beach pier

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl injured in shark attack at Myrtle Beach (Cristy Torres via Storyful)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) --
A girl swimming near a pier at Myrtle Beach was injured in an apparent shark attack.

The attack happened Monday near pier 14.

A viral Facebook video, posted by Cristy Torres, shows the girl being treated for a bite wound on her leg.



The video has been viewed more than 3 million times.

Torres said she ran over to where the girl had come out of the ocean with her family, which is when she began filming.

The girl was immediately attended to by lifeguards and had the wound wrapped.

"I glanced (in the water) real fast, I saw a tip of a fin," Torres said. "I couldn't tell if it was big or small."

The unidentified girl was taken to an area hospital for local treatment.

A blacktip reef shark was filmed swimming on June 5 in the same location where the girl was apparently bitten on Monday.

Shark spotted in Myrtle Beach
Beachgoers near the Myrtle Beach State Park pier were asked to clear the water on Tuesday when a Blacktip shark was spotted swimming close to shore.


Experts advise against swimming near piers.

ABC News and Stroyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attackbeachesSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
Subway worker calls 911 on black family accused of stealing soda
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
911 calls released in deadly Fayetteville officer-involved shooting
'Their stories are now our stories' - new US citizens take their oath on July 4th
Woman climbs Statue of Liberty; Liberty Island evacuated
Show More
Could we see tropical storms in the near future?
Downtown Raleigh businesses hope for profitable 4th of July after losing street festival
Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
More News