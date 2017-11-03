Goldsboro man arrested at military base on child sex charge

A civilian contractor was arrested Friday at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in connection with a sex crime involving a minor.Goldsboro Police and Seymour Johnson AFB Security Forces arrested Thomas Jason Hall, 42, on the base and charged him with one count of statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15.This arrest stems from a complaint filed by two juvenile victims on October 31. The victims reported being sexually assaulted multiple times during a six-year period.Hall, of the 1000 block of S. Claiborne Street in Goldsboro, is in Wayne County Jail on $200,000 secured bond.He has a first appearance in Wayne County District Court on Monday.