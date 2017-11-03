Goldsboro man arrested at military base on child sex charge

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --A civilian contractor was arrested Friday at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in connection with a sex crime involving a minor.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Goldsboro Police and Seymour Johnson AFB Security Forces arrested Thomas Jason Hall, 42, on the base and charged him with one count of statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15.
This arrest stems from a complaint filed by two juvenile victims on October 31. The victims reported being sexually assaulted multiple times during a six-year period.
Hall, of the 1000 block of S. Claiborne Street in Goldsboro, is in Wayne County Jail on $200,000 secured bond.
He has a first appearance in Wayne County District Court on Monday.