Goldsboro police trying to identify bank robber

Goldsboro police say this man robbed a bank

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Goldsboro police say a man walked into a Wells Fargo Bank just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and passed a teller a note demanding money.

He when ran south across Ash Street with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was wearing a dark golf styled hat and a red, white, and blue shirt. He is estimated to be in his mid to late 30s.

Police also released an image of the vehicle he is believed to have been a passenger in before the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (919) 580-4242 or call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at http://p3tips.com/. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bank robberyGoldsboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Wake student recovering after school bus stop attack
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Body believed to be missing mom's found in Grand Canyon National Park
Protect your family from the summer spike in crime
2nd arrest made in Raleigh shooting
YMCA reopens after hazmat leak hospitalizes 40 children
Power restored to the Outer Banks by the weekend?
Fayetteville man billed for dead mom's care
Show More
Pfizer facility in Sanford plans to add new jobs
Sailor who left from North Carolina missing
Grandmother charged after toddler killed by dogs
Rapper arrested after homeless man's stabbing
Two staff members killed in school building collapse
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
More Photos