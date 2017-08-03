Goldsboro police trying to identify bank robber

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --Goldsboro police say a man walked into a Wells Fargo Bank just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and passed a teller a note demanding money.
He when ran south across Ash Street with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man was wearing a dark golf styled hat and a red, white, and blue shirt. He is estimated to be in his mid to late 30s.
Police also released an image of the vehicle he is believed to have been a passenger in before the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (919) 580-4242 or call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at http://p3tips.com/. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.