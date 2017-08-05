Governor Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to be lowered

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and state flags to be lowered in honor of the two fallen Fort Bragg soldiers that were killed on Thursday.Officials said Army Spc. Christopher Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, died in the attack when their patrol was struck by a vehicle-borne explosive device near Kandahar.Jackson graduated from North Moore High School.The other casualty was an Indiana soldier, also based at Fort Bragg. Both men were on their first deployment.The flags are to be half-staff until sunset Monday at all state facilities.