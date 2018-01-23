Graham Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery

Surveillance video of the Graham bank robbery suspect. (Graham Police Department)

GRAHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Graham Police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank on Monday.

Police in the Alamance County town said the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the American National Bank at 842 S. Main St.

Police said a man entered the bank and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen traveling south on foot.

The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with facial hair. He was wearing jeans, a camouflage jacket, sunglasses, and a dark toboggan.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100. Callers may remain anonymous.
