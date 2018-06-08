Granville and Vance counties hope to drive heroin prices up, drive drugs out

EMBED </>More Videos

US Attorney and multiple police departments tackle crime and drugs in Henderson (WTVD)

By
United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon announced Friday some results of the "Take Back North Carolina" initiative, which has been underway for about 3 months.

"Operation Thunderstruck" is part of the initiative and focuses on heroin and opioid distribution in Granville and Vance counties.

Higdon announced the arrests of a dozen people, who now face federal gun and drug charges.

"It's the first stage in our effort to stem the flow of heroin from the Northeastern United States along the I-95 and I-85 corridors," Higdon said. "They've been flooding this area and then the heroin has been distributed into other parts of North Carolina, into Durham, into Raleigh, into other communities."

The arrests were made over the past two to three days.

The initiative is a collaboration between many local, state and federal agencies.

Higdon said the initiative to combat drugs was already underway in March when Henderson leaders reached out to Governor Roy Cooper for state help after a string of murders.

State addressing crime in Henderson
Governor Roy Cooper's Office has responded to a request for help from Henderson city officials, stemming from a string of deadly shootings in the city.
Another shooting shakes Henderson
The incident happened Wednesday evening on Young Avenue. The victim was able to walk a block up the road to Bell Street.


Mayor Eddie Ellington said he believes the homicides could be related to the latest drug crimes.

"I think all criminal activity is tied together," Ellington said.

Higdon said heroin overdoses are up and heroin prices are down, which leads to more people abusing the drug.

"We've seen a lot of the OD's, overdoses here because of it," said Henderson City Council Member Sara Coffey, who also has a bail bond business. "We've seen a lot of criminal activity because of it."

Higdon vows they'll continue working hard to make arrests and charge aggressively. They hope to drive the price of heroin up and drive drugs out of the community.

"I want anyone else that would be involved in drug distribution in this area (to know), you're all on our radar," Higdon said. "If you are involved in criminal activity here, if you are selling drugs, if you're engaged in violent crime, our radar is detailed enough, we're going to find you."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugdrug arrestillegal drugscrimeVance County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
Video to be released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say
Death penalty upheld for man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis
Border to Border: North Carolina joins multi-state traffic crackdown
NC high court: Superintendent can administer public schools
Show More
Holly Springs teacher passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
Suicide prevention information
'Pop-Pup Dog Park' in downtown Raleigh this weekend
More News