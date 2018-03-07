WAYNE COUNTY NEWS

Greensboro man arrested after young family member says he raped her 'numerous times'

Bradley Gross (Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Greensboro man has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl claims he raped her "numerous times."

On January 13, officers with the Clinton Police Department contacted the Wayne County Sheriff's Office concerning the allegations.

The young girl told police she had been sexually assaulted "numerous" times by a family member, with the most recent act happening that morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

An investigation revealed that the 10-12 assaults took place in Wayne County and dated back to 2011.

Bradley Gross, 44, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with ten counts of felony child abuse/sexual act and ten counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was placed under a $1,000,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapechild sex assaultcrimewayne county newsGreensboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WAYNE COUNTY NEWS
Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Wayne County man
65-year-old La Grange woman drowns in pool
Seymour Johnson airman dies from methane gas exposure in UAE, family says
Frustrated Wayne Co. residents wondering where money is after Hurricane Matthew
Where is the money? Hurricane Matthew victims still waiting for relief
More wayne county news
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News