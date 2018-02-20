Gunshot victim dies days after shooting in Raleigh

A Friday shooting on Dana Drive in Raleigh is now a homicide after the victim died Tuesday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A man rushed to the hospital Friday night with serious injuries from a gunshot wound has died, Raleigh Police said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Jorge Salas-Ramos, 34.

The shooting happened Friday night in the 5200 block of Dana Drive.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Raleigh Police investigate the shooting on Dana Drive.



Detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
