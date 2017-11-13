Gunshots heard during Fayetteville car fire

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Video captured by an ABC11 Eyewitness shows a large car fire on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville Saturday.
As the flames leapt into the air, explosions that sounded like gunshots were heard - likely from a gun or ammunition in the vehicle.
Firefighters arrived and put out the blaze. There were no reports of injuries.
